Global Processing Services partners with fintech sync.





sync.’s smart payments service will support multi-currency current accounts that allow for currency conversions, user-to-user transfers, national and international bank transfers, and real-time tracking. Users will be able to open accounts in the currency of their choice, transferring and spending funds in more than 30 currencies, and aggregating all of their external financial bank accounts in one app.

GPS will work with sync. as its payments processor by providing connectivity to the payments ecosystem, including the Scheme and the card bureau, and allowing users to spend money at home and abroad. The partnership will also allow sync. to launch and scale in the UK and Europe.