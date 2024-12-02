Global Processing assists DiPocket launch mobile banking app in Poland

The app is available through a DiP account and offers users a way to manage their personal finances. The DiP account provides a wide range of functionalities including payments, money transfers, currency exchange, money collection and bills sharing.

GPS is a global payment processor that delivers the complex setup of physical and virtual accounts to enable numerous financial services at hand in one app.

GPS is an accredited processor that operates globally processing Credit, Debit and Prepaid transactions with MasterCard and Visa and is level 1 PCI DSS compliant. During 2007 and 2008 GPS developed its core transaction processing platform from the ground up and completed its first payment scheme certification in January 2009. GPS services clients throughout all 31 SEPA countries in Europe, the Middle East, Australia, the US and Canada.

The term “DiP Card” refers to the DiP MasterCard Prepaid Debit card. DiPocket is an Electronic Money Institution authorised by the Financial Conduct Authority to conduct electronic money service activities under the Electronic Money Regulations 2011 (Ref. 900439).