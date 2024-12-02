Global Industrial Corporation launches the Aquiire Real-Time e-procurement suite

The global Fortune 500 company specialized in fabricated metal products implemented the Aquiire real-time e-procurement marketplace as part of a larger digital-automation strategy to drive more savings and value for the enterprise.

According to Aquiire, the implementation was completed on time and on budget across North America, South America, Europe and Asia. More than that, Aquiires patented ability to perform real-time universal (cross-catalog) search, as well as instantly offer lower-priced alternative suppliers for the same or similar products at the time of checkout is an essential capability the enterprise needs to achieve their aggressive procurement savings goals.

Aquiire features patented, real-time B2B e-commerce shopping from a single search, advanced machine learning to improve search relevance and spend visibility and cutting-edge supplier relationship management technologies to automate buyer/seller collaborations. Aquiires intuitive user interface and real-time lower-price comparisons from alternative suppliers deliver untapped savings on indirect spend. The patented, real-time processing of structured and unstructured data also powers advanced capabilities like instant alerts, risk analysis, analytics and price/product compliance enforcement.