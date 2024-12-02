Global hotel and leisure company signs deal with ReadSoft

Under the terms of the agreement, the hotel conglomerate is set to expand its automation footprint beyond on-premises AP automation applications through the purchase of ReadSoft Online, a cloud-based invoice capture solution.

ReadSoft was founded in 1992 as a provider of software solutions for document process automation. ReadSoft’s software enables companies to automate document processes such as accounts payable processing, document capture, document sorting and order-to-cash.

In recent news, ReadSoft has signed a worldwide frame agreement with a global manufacturing company.