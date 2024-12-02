Global fintech platform Nium receives EMI licence in UK

As an authorised EMI in the UK, Nium can now continue to extend its global financial infrastructure to businesses and consumers in UK, providing end-to-end B2B and B2C financial products and services. Through this licence, the fintech will be able to offer stored value and conduct real-time funds transfers and send money to 3.21 billion beneficiaries around the world.

Nium offers to its customers an Open Money Global Platform, which is built on next-generation technology to support global financial institutions, money service providers, enterprises, small businesses, and consumers to make cross-border payments over 90 countries, and real-time payments in 65 corridors.