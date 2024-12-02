Global engineering company invests USD 1.2 mln in Kofax solutions

The engineering company has invested in Kofax TotalAgility and Kofax MarkView to streamline operations and automate manual processes among others.

Kofax TotalAgility is a smart process application development and deployment platform. Kofax MarkView for AP is a capture-enabled financial process automation application for accounts payable and other functions. It automates the receipt and capture of paper and electronic invoices, performs data extraction and perfection and manages workflows for routing transactions through exception handling and approval processes. It includes workflows for discrepancy processing, resolution and accounting details as well as certified ERP integration for SAP and Oracle E-Business Suite.

This sale closed in Q4 of Kofax’s fiscal year 2015 and totaled more than USD 1.2 million in software license, professional services and maintenance revenues.

Founded in 1985, Kofax is a US provider of capture-driven process automation services and of smart process applications for the business critical First Mile of customer interactions.

In recent news, printer maker Lexmark International and Kofax entered into a merger agreement in which Lexmark will acquire Kofax.