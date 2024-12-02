Global engineering company invests in a Kofax AP automation solution

Kofax Capture provides scan-to-archive functionalities by scanning documents and forms to create digital images, extracting index data for retrieval purposes and delivering the images and associated data to a variety of repositories and applications.

Kofax Transformation Modules (KTM) is a set of add-on applications for Kofax Capture that streamline the transformation of different document types into structured electronic information, ready for delivery into business systems and processes.

Kofax e-Transactions is an add-on application for Kofax Transformation Modules that automates the electronic delivery of documents to a business process via email, removing the need for printing, mailing, scanning and data entry.

In recent news, Kofax has unveiled that an organization that provides medical products and services throughout North America has selected Kofax MarkView for accounts payable (AP), Kofax Capture, Kofax Transformation Modules and Kofax Analytics for Capture to automate its AP processes.