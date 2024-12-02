Global energy company selects TIS eFLOW AP for SAP

Embarking on a project that will span over two years, the company plans to modernize its corporate accounts payable operations through the implementation of eFLOW AP for SAP.

Top Image Systems’ eFLOW AP automation solution sets a new standard for how invoice processing solutions are deployed within the SAP ecosystem. The integration of the solution with SAP extends the value of customers’ ERP investments by delivering workflow flexibility, streamlined exception resolution and enhanced visibility into accounts payable data, all within SAP.

eFLOW AP for SAP provides end-to-end functionality that includes extraction, validation and matching of data from invoices using machine learning, automated posting, automated data completion and invoice validation, configurable workflows, mobile review, invoice submission and real-time self-service invoice and payment status. The user experience provided by the solution enables cash flow visibility, spend management, and rapid reconciliation.