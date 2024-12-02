Global company selects Zycus for its supplier performance management solution

Headquartered in the US, the company is a supplier of aerospace and defense products to the US government and its allies, and to their contractors.

The company was looking for a technology partner to model its existing system and enable automated feeding of performance data from multiple source systems and locations, KPI calculation, weighted KPI rollup and supplier scorecard generation.

By automating data aggregation, KPI calculation, scorecard generation and performance alert processes, Zycus will enable identifying, managing and mitigating supply-related risks and give insights before taking systematic approaches to driving improvement in supplier performance over the longer term.

Zycus is a global provider of source-to-pay suite of procurement solutions. Their product portfolio includes applications for both the strategic and the operational aspects of procurement such as e-procurement, e-invoicing, spend analysis, e-sourcing, contract management, supplier management and financial savings management. Their clients include companies across verticals like manufacturing, automotive, banking and finance, oil and gas, food processing, electronics, telecommunications, chemicals, health and pharma, education and others.

