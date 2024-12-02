Global business services companys SSC deploys invoice automation from TIS

eFLOW INVOICE is being deployed at the global enterprise’s newly established SSC in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The center has begun to process 20,000 invoices per year with plans to increase to 80,000 invoices per year scanned from twelve different country locations.

The customer provides pest control, hygiene, work wear and other services with a workforce of around 27,000 and operations in almost 70 countries.

Top Image Systems is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Management (BPM) solutions and Mobile Imaging Platform (MIP) provider.

In August 2014, Top Image Systems teamed up with Allied Payment Network to implement MobiPAY, TIS’ self-service mobile bill payment application, within PicturePay, Allied’s mobile photo bill pay solution.