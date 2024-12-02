Glia partners with NCR Voyix





Following this announcement, the customer interaction technology company Glia integrated successfully its unified interaction offerings into the mobile version of NCR Voyix’s Digital Banking platform, aiming to deliver the flexibility and choice needed for banks, credit unions, and financial institutions to optimise loyalty and compete in the current digital-first landscape.

In addition, both companies will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers and clients in an ever-evolving market, while also prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry.







More information on the announcement

Glia was developed on ChannelLess Architecture and it aims to provide a new unified approach to customer solutions that transitions from channel-centric to integrated, secure, and efficient customer services. The firm also focuses on facilitating fluid movement between each interaction channel, including phone calls, digital messaging, video chats, SMS, and chatbots. In addition, the Glia capabilities are currently integrated into the complete NCR Voyix Digital Banking Platform, including online and mobile banking services. This is set to improve the manner in which banks, credit unions, and financial institutions optimise customer loyalty, drive efficiencies, and contribute to their bottom lines.

The Glian Interaction Platform was designed to unify voice, digital customer solutions, as well as AI with a secure architecture that eliminates data silos, dropped context, as well as overall frustration for clients and representatives. The company also focuses on providing partners the possibility to easily shift volume between channels, while customer connections will have the opportunity to evolve naturally.

By integrating Glia’s unified interaction capabilities into the NCR Voyix Digital Banking, both enterprises are expected to improve the way credit unions and banks personalised and customise their services and support, as well as optimising the experience of users and agents at the same time. In addition, companies will have the possibility to boost operational efficiencies, strengthen their relationships, as well as increase conversions.



