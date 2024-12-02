Glia launches generative AI tools for FIs

Glia unifies Digital Customer Service (DCS), phone, and automation on a single platform, and the introduction of the generative AI tools seeks to help gain customers’ trust while providing an open, flexible framework for FIs. This comes as FIs are looking to leverage generative AI, yet they are hesitant due to potential risks surrounding data leakage, data integrity, privacy, and the impact on the customer. Per a company official, this launch seeks to be beneficial for all, bringing time savings for the service team, increased customer satisfaction, and improved efficiency for the FI.





Generative AI and what Glia’s addition entails for FIs

The announcement details that generative AI can assist customer support teams in becoming more productive and strategic while optimising the value delivered by AI. Powered by large language models (LLMs), Glia’s features automate routine, repetitive tasks, and act as a co-pilot for staff, helping them serve customers in an expedited and simplified manner. Glia’s generative AI tools are part of its existing AI Management Platform, which includes pre-built virtual assistants for banks and credit unions and enables institutions to launch, manage, and measure AI tools and resources both in digital properties and the call centre.

New features include:

Universal AI Management framework lets FIs create, manage, and integrate AI and generative AI-powered bots from companies such as OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Amazon, Microsoft, Salesforce, and others into customer and agent workflows. The tool helps institutions orchestrate multiple specialised bots within the same conversation.





The universal AI Management framework enables agents to leverage their own generative AI models to address customer issues by using AI-generated suggestions and guidance to respond quicker, with proper context.

Unified AI Reporting offers a single, consolidated view of all AI and generative AI assistants deployed within Glia, helping AI managers gain an understanding of what works, where value is, and what requires improvement.

Banking Benchmarks offer an executive-level view for FIs to compare performance against similar-sized organisations, identify improvement areas, make increasingly informed decisions regarding their interaction strategy, and monitor progress over time.

Company representatives believe this next wave of AI will significantly increase the efficiency and productivity of customer service teams, advising that multiple organisations are looking for methods to incorporate it into their workflows. Within this context, the company’s generative AI features enhance employee skills while optimising, not replacing, the human touch. Per their statement, the company helps organisations integrate Generative AI into their existing processes and tools.

The announcement also highlights that Glia’s pre-packaged Glia Virtual Assistant (GVA) has been adopted by over 100 banks and credit unions, following the company’s past news that it had extended the GVA into the traditional dial-up phone channel, the primary service channel for multiple institutions. Currently, GVAs are also available in SMS and other major messaging apps, helping deliver value at scale.