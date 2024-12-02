The report offers practical recommendations for banks, credit unions, and insurance companies to improve their customers' brand experiences. In the current interaction-driven economy, customer engagements are crucial in determining loyalty and revenue outcomes.

More about the Unified Interactions Index report

The Unified Interactions Index is derived from analysing more than 3 billion interactions between financial institutions and their customers. It enables banks and credit unions to assess their performance against industry standards using 13 key metrics and generate a consolidated score. This score provides a comprehensive overview of the effectiveness of customer interaction programs, beyond just relying on CSAT scores. Glia offers this benchmark data at no cost, a service typically available only through a paid consultancy process.

Their objective is to enhance the understanding of the value generated by customer engagements through various communication channels, linking interaction metrics to tangible business Key Performance Indicators (KPIs). The Index evaluates performance based on the core objectives shared by customer service, contact center, and digital teams within the financial services sector. This includes:

•Efficiency: reducing the overall cost-to-serve, cutting average handle times, and minimizing unnecessary live interactions.

•Effectiveness: emphasizing revenue growth, new account acquisitions, and increasing Assets Under Management (AUM) or premiums.

•Experience: encompassing Customer Satisfaction (CSAT), Net Promoter Score (NPS), Customer Effort Score (CES), customer loyalty, and customer lifetime value.

The Index combines 13 diverse data points within these three categories to establish a comprehensive performance metric, displayed on a 0-100 scale. Subsequently, the specialists at Glia can collaborate with financial service firms to pinpoint simple, immediate areas for enhancement, recognize and grasp their strengths, and introduce a more advanced method to gauge performance, development, and success in the future.

The officials from Glia stated that it's important to change how customer interactions are evaluated. The Unified Interactions Index was introduced as a new method to quantify and assess the significance of customer interactions, providing a benchmarking tool for banks and credit unions.

About Glia

Glia leads the way in Unified Interaction Management, transforming how businesses engage with their customers. The Glia Interaction Platform merges voice, digital customer service, and AI using an innovative ChannelLess™ design that eradicates data silos, lost context, and customer frustrations. Through Glia, companies can seamlessly switch volumes between channels, allowing customer relationships to develop organically.