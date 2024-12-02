Glia acquires Finn AI





The deal aims to mainstream virtual assistants for financial services companies by making Finn AI’s proven conversational artificial intelligence (AI) solutions an integral part of Glia’s DCS platform.

This solution will enable financial institutions to provide customers with a digital experience across both virtual and human assistants, boosting customer satisfaction while driving new operational efficiencies.

The expertise of Glia and Finn AI, combined with Glia’s broad scale and industry reach, provide the foundation for delivering an effective chatbot solution. The vertical approach and tight integration with Glia helps financial institutions reduce the costs, extensive training, and development time typically required for general AI platforms. Now as part of Glia, Finn AI has the scale to deliver automation solutions to the market as part of a DCS platform that delivers both self-service and human assistance when and where it is most convenient for customers.

Glia will maintain and expand the presence in the Finn AI Canada office. The Finn AI leadership team will assume leadership positions within Glia to further develop AI automation and virtual assistant solutions for the Glia DCS platform.