GLEIF partners with Open Future World

The recently launched Open Future World Directory is the first directory of organisations and brands engaging in open banking and open finance. By including Legal Entity Identifiers (LEIs) within listings, the directory enables better decisions about who to connect to and do business with.

The Legal Entity Identifier is a global standard for unique identification of legal entities. Users of the Open Future World Directory now benefit from quick identification of the listed organisation by linking to its validated and verified profile in the Global LEI Repository.