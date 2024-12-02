GLEIF launches LEI Search 2.0 and new API

The API will help developers to automate searches and retrieve open, higher quality LEI data from within their application environments.

By expanding the number of search parameters available, LEI Search 2.0 delivers more transparency over how legal entities have evolved over time, enabling counterparty due diligence, granularity in regulatory oversight procedures and reporting potential for market data aggregators.

These benefits are made possible thanks to the new option to view historical changes to any data field of an LEI, from 2018 onwards. This change log data includes the date of each LEI update, which data field has been altered together with the previous value and the new value.

The GLEIF API makes available further related data, including reference data of LEI issuers, code lists used in LEI records and mapped identifiers like BIC or ISIN codes. Migration to LEI Search 2.0 was completed on 1st January. All functionality is fully operational and open to users worldwide via the GLEIF website. Use of the companion API is free of charge and does not require registration.