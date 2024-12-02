GKN selects Ivalua for its source-to-pay processes

The implementation of Ivalua platform, interfaced with their current systems covering enterprise resource planning (ERP) environments will allow GKN to consolidate disparate processes, currently stored in various applications, bespoke databases and spreadsheets, into one unified fully integrated platform.

The platform will be accessible to the GKN Procurement network including more than 250 procurement staff, 2,500 requisitioners and approximately 6,000 suppliers.

Founded in 2000, Ivalua is a global vendor in SaaS spend management software. Ivalua is used by procurement and finance for all supplier interactions including performance and risk tracking, sourcing, contracts, procure-to-pay, invoice automation and analytics.

GKN is a global engineering business serving the aerospace, automotive and land systems markets. It has operations in more than 30 countries, around 51,000 employees in subsidiaries and joint ventures.

In April 2015, Ivalua joined forces with British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC).