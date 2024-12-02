GIST secures funding from FNZ

Alongside supporting the growth of GIST, FNZ will help the fintech company build upon the existing collaboration between the pair. As part of this, GIST’s sustainability data will be integrated into FNZ Impact, a sustainable investment solution. This integration will supply investors with accessible and transparent sustainability data.

FNZ Impact supports over 650 financial institutions and 8,000 wealth management firms in 21 countries. It helps financial institutions provide their clients with personalised, transparent information around the environmental and social impacts of investment portfolios. It also offers them the capability to optimise their portfolios on their own goals.

GIST leverages a science-based approach to measure and value corporate impacts in monetary terms based on the ‘Four Capital’s framework – natural capital, human capital, social capital, and produced capital.