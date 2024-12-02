Gimmal acquires Prodagio Software

Gimmal’s acquisition of Prodagio adds both cloud-based, software-as-a-service (SaaS) and on-premises business solutions that deliver enhanced productivity for customers. Gimmal will invest in Prodagio’s roadmap to expand market share and integrate Prodagio’s solutions with Gimmal’s platform on SharePoint, Office 365 and Azure for information governance, records management and SAP interoperability.

Founded in 1997, Prodagio provides contract lifecycle management and accounts payable automation solutions to mid-size and large enterprises and government entities.