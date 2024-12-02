Gimi partners with ABN AMRO

The partnership with Gimi makes ABN AMRO able to launch an educational tool designed specifically for children and their parents, to help directly address the issue of youth financial illiteracy. The co-branded app, which was developed in 90 days, allows the bank’s young customers to easily handle their money through their connected bank account using Open Banking.

Founded in Stockholm in 2015, the Gimi app is aimed at children between the ages of 7 and 13 years, and to date has achieved over 1.5 million downloads globally. The app encourages experiential and social learning, and provides children with fun, efficient, and practical opportunities to learn how to handle their personal finances. The Gimi app is available through all app stores and is translated in English, Swedish, Norwegian, and Dutch, covering all currencies throughout Europe.

The app will be available to all families in the Netherlands, and those accessing it through ABN AMRO will have free access to Gimi’s Superskills Pro subscription, which is typically EUR 2.99 per child per month. The Superskills package maximises the financial literacy learning experience for children, as they can enrol in personal finance e-lessons and take part in ‘money missions’ with their families.