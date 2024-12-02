Designed for use in bank branches, cash centres, casinos, and cash-in-transit companies, the new system focuses on supporting efficiency, security, and reliability in cash management. The BPS C evo builds on the foundation of its predecessors, the BPS C2 and C5, offering tools aimed at optimising operations and reducing costs.

The BPS C evo product family is suitable for small and medium cash centres, bank back offices, and casino count rooms. Its development prioritised customer requirements, including improved performance, stronger reliability in banknote authentication and sorting, and improved security. G+D emphasised a technology-driven, customer-focused design to support digitalised and streamlined cash-handling processes.

Enhanced efficiency and security features in cash management

The BPS C evo introduces a new Linux-based software platform created to optimise operational workflows, streamline task management, and increase efficiency through flexible control features. The system also incorporates upgraded transport mechanisms, and an optimised singler to reduce jams and rejections. Security improvements include encrypted communication protocols and automated features to ensure secure operations.

Other noteworthy features comprise improved displays (7-inch for the BPS C2 and 10-inch for the BPS C5) and a more intuitive interface. These enhancements aim to reduce training time, minimise user errors, and provide clear operational guidance. Optional automated software updates further simplify maintenance.

Commenting on the launch, Erwin Leichtmann, officials from G+D highlighted that the system was designed to help businesses adapt to the evolving demands of cash handling.





More information about Giesecke+Devrient

Giesecke+Devrient (G+D) is a global security technology company based in Germany. Specialising in digital security, financial platforms, and currency technology, G+D has been operating since 1852. The company has 123 subsidiaries and joint ventures in 40 countries, and it focuses on creating secure and trusted solutions for a digitalised world.

In July 2024, Giesecke+Devrient introduced a token-based payment solution aimed at facilitating offline digital payments independent of internet connectivity. The launch aimed to address challenges posed by unreliable internet access, particularly in rural and developing areas where connectivity issues such as power outages or weak signals are prevalent.