Germany's Wellet partners phos for contactless mobile payments

Using phos’ technology, Wellet customers can now turn any NFC-enabled android device into a payments terminal. The app works off a smartphone's in-built NFC chip technology. Therefore, no additional equipment is required when using the application.

No monthly fee is collected for the use of the app. The Wellet app should be secure and safe for users, having been authenticated by German legislation. The Wellet app only works on android smartphones. It is available on the Google App store. With the smart app customers can make cashless payments with VISA, EC, Mastercard and other credit cards.