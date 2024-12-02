Germany-based challenger Penta raises EUR 7.5 mln to top up Series B

Penta’s latest top-up to its Series B takes the total invested in the firm to EUR 30 million, including EUR 22.5 million from the earlier stages of its latest round. The fresh capital was raised from existing investors and led by ANB AMRO Ventures and saw participation from Finleap, HV Capital, which has invested in Scalable Capital, SumUp and Hello Fresh, and S7V, an investor in BUX and Oxygen.

The fintech will use the latest pot of cash to continue growing its product offering, with Penta expanding to offer accounts to sole traders, freelancers, and the self-employed following its initial Series B raise. Penta has now amassed more than 25,000 business customers and, through its partnership with SolarisBank, can offer fully-fledged bank accounts to businesses of all kinds.