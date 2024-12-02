Germans want inexpensive accounts with simple online banking, study shows

According to the study, 45% of Germans pay particular attention to the level of fees. Every third person then decides based on how many extra costs the bank will charge for withdrawing money from an ATM. Safe and easy online banking is important for 43%, whereas good customer service was crucial for 25% of those surveyed, and 23% value a good branch network.

For only 10% of the customers surveyed, green banking is a decisive criterion when choosing a new bank. According to the survey, cheap partner offers such as insurance currently played no role in the choice of bank. The study concluded that institutions with the goal of new customer growth and retention of existing customers should develop a unique selling point with added values ​​such as convenience.