German startup Number26 brings banking to retail stores

While ATMs have become commonplace in retail locations, it is not common for users to have the ability to make easy deposits in stores. To use the service, Number26 members open the app at checkout, type in the amount of cash to be deposited or withdrawn, scan a barcode, enter a PIN to authenticate and then allow the cashier to perform the transaction, Business Insider reports. Transactions are reflected immediately in the user’s account balance.

So far, 50,000 people in Germany and Austria signed up for a Number26 account, according to techcrunch.com.