German mobile tax app Taxfix expands to Spain

The expansion was preceded by a broad-based study of the market situation and the behaviour of Spanish taxpayers. The result showed that 48% of Spaniards say they are afraid of tax returns. The study shows that this fear stems from possible errors or omissions in providing the data. According to this study, another factor that displeases Spaniards when filing tax returns is the complexity and lack of clarity in the submission of the paperwork. 39% fear missing out on a possible refund due to misunderstandings. In fact, 41% of respondents would be willing to spend money on filing their tax returns to ensure mistakes are avoided.

With Taxfix, users can submit their tax returns via a smartphone app or in the desktop version on the the website. The company aims to remove hurdles for taxpayers to submit tax returns through a dialog-based approach to find out the tax situation of users and what refunds are possible. After users enter the tax-relevant data via the Taxfix app, each tax return in Spain is checked and approved by the company's tax experts. These experts are also available for questions by email, WhatsApp, or phone.

In the future, Taxfix is also planning to offer its tax app in other European countries. Because of the easily scalable technology behind the mobile tax app, the products can not only be scaled to other markets but the range itself can be constantly adapted to customer needs. A number of new products are already in the works, including a version for pensioners.