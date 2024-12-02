German e-invoice validator ZUV releases upgraded tool





Version 0.9 of the e-invoice validator software "ZUV" will be released on Tuesday, 24 March 2020. The new version supports the new versions of the e-invoicing standards Factur-X 1.0.05 and ZUGFeRD 2.1, which will be released by their respective organisations on the same day.

"Validators" software to syntactically check sample files, are important for formats like Factur-X/ZUGFeRD because they substitute interoperability tests with recipient software. Sample files can be tested once with the validator and do not have to be tested against multiple pieces of recipient software.

Furthermore, e-invoice validators can often automatically check the invoices by re-caculating the amounts. The free open-source validator "ZUV" already exists since 2017, but it was updated, enhanced and already used systematically in the review process of the release of ZUGFeRD 2.1, that is why it is available from day one, according to a company statement.