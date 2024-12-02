Gerlionti selects Know Your Customer for GerliPay onboarding

GerliPay will offer a fully digital payment solution, providing financial services to businesses and private individuals on obtaining the Electronic Money Institution (EMI) licence in Luxembourg. Gerlionti Group has experience in providing financial services, including investment solutions, provision of payment services and financial technology (FinTech) services.

Know Your Customer provides digital onboarding solutions to financial institutions and fintech organisations around the world. Specialised in corporate KYC automation through live connections to company registries, the company offers an end-to-end case management solution to centralise the pillars of client onboarding, including document collection, data extraction and assessment, ongoing monitoring, and reporting.

The Know Your Customer’s back-end compliance platform will equip GerliPay’s compliance team with a centralised source of KYC and AML information. The newly implemented system will use direct connections to international company registries for instant retrieval of official company documents and identification of Ultimate Beneficial Owners (UBOs).

Powered by Artificial Intelligence and Optical Character Recognition, the suite of products will also include a branded web portal for client outreach.