GEP teams up with TrustWeaver for e-invoicing

Starting today, GEP can offer TrustWeaver’s cloud-based e-invoicing compliance capabilities to its customers as a seamless part of its own services. As a result, GEP customers can be certain at any moment that the invoices they receive through GEP meet tax requirements in 59 countries for integrity, authenticity, real-time government ‘clearance’ and compliant archiving.

GEP has 14 offices and operations centers in Europe, Asia and the Americas, Clark, New Jersey-based GEP helps enterprises worldwide realize their strategic, operational and financial objectives.

TrustWeaver provides a comprehensive cloud-based compliance service for electronic invoicing and other legally critical documents for more than 55 countries. TrustWeaver’s blend of legal and technical components allows modern organisations to execute their ERP, workflow, archiving and B2B consolidation strategies with guaranteed adherence to the multiple national and sectoral laws governing such transactions, as well as their long-term retention and auditability, claims the compani. In business since 2001, TrustWeaver is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.