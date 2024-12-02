George, Erste Group`s banking platform PSD2-ready, launches in Slovakia

After the launch in Austria and in the Czech Republic, the platform is already meeting the daily banking needs of approximately 2 million users across these markets, with nearly 1.5 million users in Austria and over 300,000 users in the Czech Republic. Erste Group aims to introduce its unified digital banking platform in all of its seven markets (Austria, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, Croatia and Serbia).

With the platform, everyone can create their own version of George, tailored to their specific banking needs. The personalisation applies to how customers can view, sort and organise the information that George provides them about their spending, savings, investments and payment transfers. Customers can choose to rename banking products and accounts, drag and drop account components together to create new groups that reflect their own approach to handling finances, and toggle between seeing items in either a list or “card” view, depending on their preference.

Moreover, the solution lets its users choose from a broad range of plug-ins that offer additional functions aimed to streamline banking procedures. These include a seven-year account archive, a Remember2Pay function for upcoming bills, and “Watchdogs” that alert users when events that they have specified (like a certain payment transfer or share price development) take place. Some plug-ins are free, others are offered for purchase on a stand-alone basis or as part of monthly subscription packages.