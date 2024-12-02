GenTwo raises USD 15 million in Series A funding round





The funding round was led by US-based Point72 Ventures and it will be leveraged by the fintech company in the process of expanding in multiple countries around the world, as well as in developing its financial engineering platform at the same time.

The financial engineering network that was designed around the firm’s proprietary GenTwo PRO platform is set to continue to allow investment professionals and customers to securitise and bring to market any asset of investment strategy in a safe and efficient manner, in the form of bankable security.

Furthermore, GenTwo’s products and services address asset managers’ and their customers’ needs, preferences, and demands for improved financial solutions. These were designed to provide users with new opportunities and capabilities in order to design the process of diversification and active management of the company’s portfolio.









GenTwo’s strategy of development

Switzerland-based fintech firm, GenTwo offers securitisation platforms for asset managers, family offices, banks, financial institutions, and venture capital investors, aiming to enable professional customers and partners to make investments in bankable and previously non-bankable assets in a secure and efficient manner. The enterprise had a couple of launches and partnerships in the last couple of months, covering several geographical areas around the globe.

In November 2022, the company announced the expansion of its research and its technological development capabilities and offerings. The process included the onboarding of a new team of employees and the opening of GenTwo X LLC. GenTwo aimed to secure a long-term technological development procedure for its own service platform while focusing on developing customer focused products at the same time.

GenTwo also prioritised the procedure of building the data-driven service platform, where client-centric automation and digitalisation processes represent an important factor in the overall growth and development of the company. By designing the new solution organisation, GenTwo planned to further commit to its international strategy of expanding technological resources to new areas and regions around the world, while also ensuring overall corporate and cultural integration.

Moreover, the collaboration with the local authorities and businesses was aimed at setting the foundation of the new company that was set to open in Pristina, with a digitised and online process. In addition, it also improved the manner in which GenTwo used its services to expand its business and technical competencies.



