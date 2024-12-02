Genpact signs alliance agreement with TIS

This agreement is set to enable Genpact to leverage TIS solutions to develop cloud, mobile, and wearable finance and accounting (F&A) process applications.

Top Image Systems is an Enterprise Content Management (ECM) and Business Process Management (BPM) solutions and Mobile Imaging Platform (MIP) provider.

In recent news, Top Image Systems has implemented eFLOW INVOICE to automate the accounts payable process at the shared services center (SSC) of a business service organisation.