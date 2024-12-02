Genpact partners with Microsoft

The collaboration focuses on leveraging data, technology, and AI to support innovation within finance organizations worldwide.

According to the official press release, the financial sector stands ready to benefit from recent advancements in AI technology, and this partnership seeks to merge Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service with Genpact's expertise to help finance organisations with their plans for the future. In essence, the objective is to facilitate quicker decision-making supported by robust data and AI frameworks.

Representatives from Genpact highlighted the firm's extensive experience and leadership in finance and accounting services. They also emphasised that the collaboration with Microsoft aims to lead the next wave of finance transformation by utilizing AI to reshape finance functions into strategic, data-driven operations conducive to growth and competitiveness.

Genpact's use of Azure OpenAI Service has begun to yield early results in modernising finance functions globally, providing businesses with expedited access to insights and establishing modern, actionable finance data and analytics strategies. Officials from Microsoft underscored the role of AI in changing the finance industry for the better, enabling unprecedented levels of efficiency, accuracy, and innovation. The partnership with Genpact seeks to amalgamate domain expertise with Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service to empower finance organisations to leverage data effectively for business transformation.

Genpact's own modernisation plans

Genpact is also modernising its own finance function through extensive use of Microsoft's AI tools, aiming to enhance employee and supplier experiences. By harnessing the power of data, technology, and AI, Genpact has achieved results across multiple areas of finance, including vendor management automation, customer collections processes, and tax document submissions.

This collaboration builds on Genpact's long-standing expertise in AI innovation and its AI-first strategy, which focuses on leveraging data, technology, AI, and strategic partnerships to drive outcomes internally and externally.