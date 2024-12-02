Genpact and Tradeshift partner to boost AP and procurement

The Genpact and Tradeshift partnership allows companies to link their accounts payable and procurement operations to a global network of buyers and sellers. Enterprises can digitize supplier and trade processes and accelerate innovation with apps, which increases agility to adapt more easily to changing business conditions.

Procure-to-pay (P2P), which links procurement and accounts payable operations, involves highly manual and fragmented processes with lengthy cycle times that requires many resources. The Genpact and Tradeshift partnership allows enterprises to reimagine this function. They can strengthen invoicing infrastructure, improve cash optimization, and harness data more efficiently, driving scale, agility, and better decision making through insights-to-action analytics.

The partnership combines the power of the Genpact Cora digital business platform and Tradeshift's leading-edge business-to-business (B2B) network technology. By leveraging Genpact's expertise with artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, dynamic workflow, advanced analytics, and other digital technologies, and Tradeshift's apps ecosystem, organisations can accelerate digital transformation.