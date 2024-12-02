Genome waives fees for Ukrainians





This means that Ukrainians will no longer have an opening fee and all transfers will have a temporary six-month discount period. For more information, Genome created an information page in Ukrainian.

Genome decided to support refugees by opening up personal IBAN accounts in EUR, receiving payments and transfers from EU-based banks, making online payments, and SEPA transfers. All users get a virtual debit card for instant access and transfers, and a physical card as well with delivery within EEA region.

Also, recently Genome donated EUR 20,000 to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine in The Russo-Ukrainian War.