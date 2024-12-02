



Through this collaboration, Sepagon incorporates Genome’s secure incoming payment APIs and real-time webhook notifications to offer optimal and transparent C2B payments for businesses and their customers.











Sepagon enables business clients to accept payments directly from customers' bank accounts, eliminating the need for card networks or third-party wallets. Using Genome’s infrastructure, Sepagon receives real-time updates on incoming transfers, allowing immediate payment confirmations, automated tracking, and augmented transaction flows.

The partnership enables businesses using Sepagon’s platform to bypass card charges, reduce processing time, and improve the user experience while relying on Genome’s compliant and resilient infrastructure for secure payment processing.

This integration supports SEPA Credit and Instant Transfers, giving businesses flexible options to receive funds quickly and securely across Europe. Both firms aim to implement optimal, cost-effective Open Banking solutions, as research indicated that the Open Banking market is expected to reach a projected revenue of USD 44.904 million by 2030. The European Open Banking market is projected to grow at a compound annual rate of 25.7% from 2025 to 2030.





Latest updates from Genome

In March 2025, Genome received the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 certifications. ISO 27001 ensured that Genome maintained an improved information security network, while ISO 27710 certified that the company adhered to regulated privacy standards for handling personal data. The certifying body TÜV NORD CERT granted the two internationally recognised certifications.

Earlier in January 2025, Genome had also launched real-time notifications for incoming payments via API using networks. By enabling the tracking of customer payments, businesses were able to promptly respond while gaining a comprehensive overview of their operations. This, in turn, supported more accurate financial analysis and strategic planning.

These services also assisted Genome's business clients in collecting funds into their Genome accounts, receiving notifications about all incoming payments, and facilitating their ability to perform a payout function for SEPA Credit and Instant Transfers.