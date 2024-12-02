The result of their cooperation is called finDATA-Cockpit, a new solution based on artificial intelligence that uses the account transactions stored in GenoData's GDix CRM system in real-time. As a result, financial advisors will receive an overview, available as an encrypted PDF file, of the financial situation of the customer, which saves time when preparing appointments. Business and private customers, in turn, can save time through the digital process and receive suitable product recommendations.





With the integration of fino-Cockpit into the GDix solution, the available sales data from the CRM system is called up by the consultant after the customer has given their consent. By entering the Netkey and after successful legitimation, the data can also be transferred to the fino cockpit via the PSD2 interface. The transaction data is analysed using the software solution fino-Cockpit and the result is then displayed in the GDix solution. Advisors thus receive a comprehensive insight into the financial situation of their customers, including income and expenditure, information on their liquidity and capital formation.

Aim of the cooperation

According to a GenoData representative, fino is known for its digital account switching and has knowledge of analysing payment flows, whereas GenoData specialises in managing data for the identification of customer needs as well as for data-driven interactions in sales. The partners are now aiming to bring these competencies together in the finDATA Cockpit solution. A fino representative adds that the finDATA-Cockpit is a solution that enables product suggestions for customers and relieves the consultants when preparing appointments, giving them more time to look after their customers.