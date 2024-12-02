Generali implements OneSpan Sign to improve its signing process





Generali is one of the first insurance company in Greece to enable a digital account opening process for the convenience of its customers and its network of independent brokers. As part of an automation and digitalisation initiative, Generali Hellas selected OneSpan Sign to improve its contracting agreement process, for new policies.

The company eliminated the manual paper-based process for life insurance policies and was able to reduce the new account opening time to less than 24 hours, from more than several days.