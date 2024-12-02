Gen Digital announces agreement to acquire MoneyLion

The acquisition aligns with Gen's strategy to expand its services, adding financial management tools to its portfolio of identity protection and cybersecurity solutions. The deal will allow Gen to incorporate MoneyLion's financial ecosystem, which includes credit-building tools, financial management services, and a white-label AI recommendation platform.

MoneyLion’s platform extends Gen’s capabilities into financial wellness, enabling a wider range of services for its users. The acquisition also provides Gen access to MoneyLion's scalable business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) technology. This integration aims to deliver an enhanced digital experience for managing and securing personal finances.

Officials from Gen Digital commented on the acquisition, emphasising its alignment with the company’s mission. They noted that integrating MoneyLion would allow Gen to expand its services beyond digital security into areas such as wealth management. In turn, representatives from MoneyLion expressed similar optimism, highlighting how the deal enables MoneyLion to leverage Gen's global reach and trusted network.

Financial terms and timeline

The transaction, valued at USD 82.00 per share in cash, amounts to approximately USD 1 billion. Additionally, MoneyLion shareholders will receive a contingent value right (CVR) of USD 23.00 per share, payable in Gen common stock under specific performance conditions. The CVRs will be listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market, though there is no guarantee of payout.

Both companies' Boards of Directors have unanimously approved the acquisition. The deal is subject to regulatory and other customary closing conditions, with completion anticipated in the first half of Gen's fiscal year 2026. Gen reaffirmed that the transaction would not impact its fiscal year 2025 guidance and expects the acquisition to support its long-term financial goals, including maintaining net leverage below three times EBITDA by fiscal year 2027.