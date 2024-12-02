Gemini partners Plaid for onboarding solutions

Previously, the process took several days and had to be done from users’ bank apps. Now, Gemini customers in the UK can convert fiat into crypto with minimal clicks directly from the Gemini app with Plaid’s help. In the US, Plaid will also help with identity verification (KYC). Plaid’s Open Banking solutions will soon power Gemini’s onboarding and funding across Europe.

Gemini is a cryptocurrency exchange and custodian that allows customers to buy, sell, and store digital assets. Plaid and Gemini are working to simplify the user onboarding process, including making it faster and easier for Gemini users to fund their crypto accounts.

Plaid has also joined Crypto UK, the country's self-regulatory trade association representing the crypto asset sector. Along with co-members of the association, they want to help policymakers in the region better understand cryptocurrency and develop new policies.