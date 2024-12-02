Geezeo launches Mobile PFM app with Rapid Tagger

The Geezeo Mobile PFM application has been developed to integrate with a financial institution’s existing mobile banking solution. Some of the features and functionalities include cash flow calendar, budgeted spending targets, net worth tracker, custom alerts, account aggregation, transaction tagging/categorization and others.



One of the clients to introduce the Geezeo application was Central Bancompany. Along with the Geezeo Mobile PFM launch, also came Rapid Tagger, adding an element of gamification to personal finance management.



Geezeo provides online financial management (OFM), PFM, social networking and web-based marketing platforms to financial institutions.

In August 2013, Geezeo entered an agreement with CommonWealth One Federal Credit Union.