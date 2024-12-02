Geezeo and MEA enter strategic agreement

MEA and Geezeo share a variety of common clients and the two companies will collaborate on integrating the Geezeo data enrichment and mobile PFM solution into MEA’s suite of native mobile banking solutions.

Geezeo offers more than 300 credit unions and banks an integrated suite of online tools and services including its proven Personal Financial Management (PFM) solution.

MEA is a national provider of innovative software solutions to the financial services marketplace around the nation.