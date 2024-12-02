GECITech automates customer invoice delivery with Eskers AR solution

Under the agreement, GECITech is set to be able to deliver invoices to its customers by postal mail, as Esker manages the printing, folding, stuffing, stamping and delivery of all paper invoices to the postal service via Esker Mail Services. GECITech also uses Esker’s virtual printer to send surveys, marketing or commercial mailings. The customer invoices delivery is also set to be made via email, as Esker automatically delivers invoices by email, either in attachment or link to a web portal, and via EDI, as a customized process is developed to enhance the invoice transmission between a customer’s accounting system and GECITech’s system.

GECITech plans to expand electronic document processing and exchange with all its customers, as well as other subsidiaries, in 2014. The company is also considering automating other critical business document processes with Esker.

Esker provides document process automation services targeted at a variety of business processes from accounts payable and accounts receivable to sales order processing and procurement. Esker operates in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

In recent news, Esker has partnered with Paymetric, a global provider of integrated electronic payment management service, which is set to enable customers of Esker clients to pay their invoices online from Esker’s invoice exchange portal.