GE partners Tungsten Network for e-invoicing solution

Tungsten Network is built on OB10 e-invoicing, enhancing the invoice-to-pay process to connect supply chains and enable predictable payment.

Tungsten Network Analytics gives procurement teams line-level insight into their spend data in real time. Tungsten Network Finance supports businesses by giving suppliers access to supply chain financing through dedicated funds.

Tungsten connects a number of companies and government agencies to their suppliers around the globe. Tungsten Network processed transactions for organisations such as ADS, BT, Cargill, Deutsche Lufthansa, General Motors, GlaxoSmithKline, Henkel, IBM, Kelloggs and the US Federal Government.

In recent news, OB10, the global e-invoicing network, has completed its transition and integration, and is set to function as Tungsten Network.

