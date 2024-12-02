GDS engages with Open Banking technology suppliers





Following this announcement, GDS aims to understand the market and service offerings for processing credit card and debit card payments and pay-by-bank transactions. This initiative represents the UK government’s growing interest in embedding fintech solutions into its operations.

According to Global Government Fintech, respondents have until the end of September 23rd to ask clarification questions, while GDS has a deadline of September 25th to respond to them. The deadline for overall responses is set for October 2nd.











More insights on the announcement

Gov.UK Pay represents a digital payments platform, developed and run by the Government Digital Service, that allows public sector services to take payments from their users. The solution takes payments and processes them while leveraging a PSP. Throughout this initiative, GDS aims for payment volumes to continue to grow, as they are currently taken by the service integrating with a Gov.UK Pay-provided API or creating a standalone hosted payment link using the Gov.UK Pay web interface.

The responses to this RFI are expected to inform a potential future procurement for a payment solution provider to underpin the Gov.UK Pay platform, specifically for processing debit and credit card transactions and Open Banking payments made by customers to services operated by local government, armed forces, police, or some other public sector organisations and enterprises.

Those who respond to the RFI also need to let GDS know whether they are interested in fulfilling credit/debit card payments only as a PSP, Open Banking payments only, or go with the whole package that provides credit card, debit card, and Open Banking transactions.

In addition, the RFI is set to help GDS refine requirements as a precursor to the procurement of a two-year contract with a PSP and/or an Open Banking PISP.