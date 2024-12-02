G+D and Patch partner for climate friendly digital payments

G+D is further expanding its ecosystem of eco-innovative partnerships that supports banks and fintechs in their corporate sustainability strategies and enables consumers to adopt a more eco-friendly lifestyle.

The strategic partnership with Patch is the next stage of G+D’s offering, facilitating banks to take more responsibility for protecting the planet and to cater to the eco-conscious consumer trend. Patch offers an API-based solution that seamlessly enables consumers to contribute to carbon removal projects across the world.

Patch provides a network of carbon removal projects, from nature-based to human-engineered solutions, all of which meet quality standards of third-party verifiers. In this way, companies can strengthen customer confidence and track their own progress towards carbon-neutrality.

G+D representatives said that banks are a mirror of society, and those banks that do not put sustainability at the top of their agenda in the future will become irrelevant. By including Patch to their Convego Beyond sustainability offering, they are strengthening their eco-system of environmental partners. Combining the resources of the two companies bank clients, they are allowing consumers to lessen their impact on a wider range of variables in the climate equation: by tracking their CO2 consumption, reducing their use of virgin plastics, and by offsetting their carbon footprint.