GCash partners BPI to broaden retail offerings

This follows GCash’s move to make it possible for Filipinos to avail of retail investment offers through GInvest, the investment marketplace featured on the app.

Through its partnership with BPI, GCash now gives its customers the opportunity to invest in BPI Investment Management ALFM Global Multi-Asset Income Fund (GMAIF) and the Philippine Stock Index Fund under GInvest. Customers can therefore start investing for as low as PHP 1,000 (USD 20) in ALFM GMAIF, a US dollar-denominated feeder fund that provides a stable stream of dividends and generates long-term capital growth.

BPI’s ALFM GMAIF presents a financial option given that it invests at least 90% of its assets into a single collective scheme, with investments including fixed income and equities. The funds are in turn managed by BlackRock. Top holdings of ALFM include international companies such as Citigroup, Sanofi, JP Morgan, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and fixed income securities, among others.