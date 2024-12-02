GBI partners with Temenos Banking Cloud to modernise their core banking systems

GBI is moving to the cloud and using the Temenos Banking Cloud as the system of record for their private and corporate banking business in the Netherlands and Germany. As part of its multi-year project to modernise its banking systems, the bank has opted for a cloud-first strategy for banking processes and customer databases. GBI serves retail, corporate and institutional clients, and offers financial solutions in the areas of trade and commodity finance (TCF), corporate banking, cash management, and global markets sales.

Temenos' banking services, including general ledger, bookkeeping, collections, data analytics, and payments, will support all of the bank's retail and commercial banking operations. The Temenos Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) is hosted in the public cloud and consumed through a self-service portal on a subscription basis. This allows GBI to future-proof its IT infrastructure, move from a Capex to an Opex model, and focus on its growth in the areas of Global Markets Sales and TCF. According to a GBI representative, with the Temenos Banking Cloud, the bank can connect to the financial ecosystem and bring new products to market at a lower cost.