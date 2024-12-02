Gaviti partners with Sage for collections management

Through this relationship, Gaviti has integrated its accounts receivable solution with the Sage Intacct cloud financial management system to enable joint customers to streamline their user collections processes and improve overall cash flow for their business.

Receivables, although a major lifeblood for any modern business, are intensive processes that demand team members to individually reach out repeatedly to companies for outstanding invoices. Gaviti, together with Sage Intacct, offers an accounting and collections-focused software that resembles the SaaS capabilities already accessed by sales, marketing, and other teams. Collections teams and their leadership will find payment forecasting, risk scoring, and actionable insights to improve collections performance over time. These tools allow in-house collections teams to collaborate in a centralised workspace that is available to all stakeholders.

With the Gaviti and Sage Intacct integration, companies can reduce days of sales outstanding (DSO), automate all account receivables processes, and free their collections team to focus on higher-value work. While Gaviti is ERP agnostic, integrating with all enterprise resource planning software, the partnership focuses on efficiency, enabling setup in a few clicks, and ensuring continuous data flow between the two platforms.

Gaviti uses a universal language to standardise ERP data, making it usable across platforms. This capability, usually reserved for enterprise businesses, is being utilised by SMEs to get their invoices paid faster while reducing overdue receivables by 35%. Together with Sage Intacct, teams can improve the collections process, from automating highly personalised dunning emails to perfecting task management.