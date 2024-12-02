



Alkami is a cloud-based digital banking solutions provider for financial institutions in the US. Its Digital Banking Platform offers Gate City Bank's account holders intuitive, self-service tools within a tailored user experience.

Alkami's platform prepared for both retail and business banking

Customers of Gate City Bank are set to benefit from improved digital account opening features, data analytics that upgrade engagement, and measures for payment fraud prevention. Alkami’s unified platform for retail and business banking allows financial institutions like Gate City Bank to foster growth and create cross-selling opportunities while strengthening customer loyalty. For businesses, the platform provides real-time transaction visibility and efficient account management functions, enabling companies to manage cash flow effectively and reduce fraud risks, while ensuring a simplified experience for both business users and financial institution administrators.

Alkami officials stated that by adopting Alkami's Digital Sales & Service Platform, Gate City Bank will be able to provide its customers with better experiences in both retail and business banking. This upgrade can support them in competing with major institutions and emerging fintech challengers.

Alkami other partnerships

In November 2024, Alkami Technology announced a partnership with Kemba Credit Union. Through this collaboration, Kemba Credit Union was set to adopt Alkami’s digital banking platform for both retail and business members. The platform is designed to upgrade member experience by providing user-friendly self-service tools, fostering improved engagement, and incorporating advanced fraud detection features. It offers a cohesive experience for both retail and business banking, aligning with Kemba Credit Union’s objectives of increasing deposit growth, expanding cross-sell opportunities, and enhancing member loyalty.

Additionally, Alkami’s solution includes extensibility options, such as a software development kit (SDK) and APIs, enabling Kemba Credit Union to customise the platform according to specific member requirements and to integrate with wider fintech services.